Two men caught on surveillance footage stealing jewelry at a South Padre Island business

The incident happened on the 7300 block of Padre Island Boulevard on August 25th of this year. The two took a gold watch with a value of over 1200 dollars. Anyone with information to the identity and or whereabouts of the man, is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Remember, the information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous!

South Padre Island Police are looking for a couple of jewelry thieves.

