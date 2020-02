Alamo, Texas– A father and son have been formally arraigned for an aggravated assault last week.

Noel Javier Gonzalez was charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

His son Noel Javier Gonzalez jr was given the same charges plus possession of a firearm by a felon.

On February 3rd, Alamo PD responded to a report of two suspects assaulting two victims with a weapon.

The father’s bond was set 220 thousand dollars while Gonzalez jr’s bond was set at 245 thousand dollars.