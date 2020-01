San Juan, Texas– Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies along with San Juan police responded to call from a man stating his girlfriend had been kidnapped by two men at the Progreso port of entry on Christmas day around 6 pm.

San Juan police located the two suspects and the victim inside a vehicle. Both 29-year-old Jesus Daniel Lugo Roman and 39-year-old Brian Hernandez have been arraigned – their bonds set at 100 thousand dollars…