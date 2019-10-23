Authorities say two small helicopters collided while herding deer on a ranch in South Texas near Hebbronville.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said two Robinson R22 helicopters struck in midair Oct. 23, near Hebbronville.

This is the same model Helicopter that was involved in this incident.

Brandley says one helicopter was able to land and the other crashed after the collision, killing both people on board. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He said one of the two people in the other helicopter was injured.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, nor are the identities of those involved.