Harlingen (KFXV) — We move to Harlingen now where police placed two men under arrest after responding to a disturbance on the 600 block of North Eye Street. According to Harlingen Police, an unidentified male suspect — with injuries to his face — told police he’d been assaulted by a second male. Other officers arriving at the scene, discovered the second male in the area, bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen. Investigators learned that the men had assaulted each other, and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One has been charged for aggravated assault. Charges are pending on the second male.

