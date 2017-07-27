Two Co-defendants Found Guilty of Murdering an ICE Agent

Brownsville (KFXV) — After six and a half years since the murder of Ice Special Agent Jaime Zapata, a federal jury has found two co-defendants guilty. Court documents indicate Jose Emmanuel Garcia-Sota and Jesus Ivan Quezada-Pina — both Mexican citizens — are guilty of the February 2011 death of the federal agent after the pair took part in a shooting near San Luis Potosi, Mexico that took Zapata’s life. Zapata — a Brownsville native — worked for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency as a special agent. Special Agent Victor Avila also received serious injuries during the 2011 shooting.

In total, seven individuals — all with alleged ties to the Zetas cartel — were extradited to the United States for their involvement in the shooting.