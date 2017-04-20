Two Brownsville Men Arrested for Drug Possession

Two Brownsville Men Arrested for Drug Possession

Brownsville (KFXV) — In Brownsville, an erratic driver is arrested after police find drugs in his jeep.
Agents saw the car commit several traffic violations on Paredes Line Road. When the vehicle came to a stop, agents saw a heavy-set male exit in a hurry and walk onto a property. The driver was detained and identified as Hugo Arevalo.
Arevalo had a 2.6 pound block of cocaine inside the vehicle. Agents searched the property and found the passenger identified as Emiliano Garza. They also found cocaine at his home.
Arevalo and Garza are each charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a substance.

