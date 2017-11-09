Authorities in Starr County need your help to locate two teenage brothers missing since last month.
17-year-old, Mario Alberto Garza and 19-year-old, Rosvel Garza were last seen October 18th right before leaving their home in a gray Dodge Dakota truck at around 9 in the morning. That same day at approximately 4 pm, authorities discovered the vehicle had been burned and abandoned on the intersection of Mile 4 and FM 755. The Garza family is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information that can help locate the two brothers call (956) 487-5571.