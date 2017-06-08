Two Broke into a McAllen Home and demanded money

Posted by | Jun 8, 2017 | |

Two Broke into a McAllen Home and demanded money

McAllen (KFXV) — Police arrested two individuals after they broke into a home and demanded money.

Investigators with McAllen P.D. are reporting that on Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a burglary. During the investigation, police learned that a number of individuals broke into a home on the 2400 block of West Covina Avenue, demanded money and then fled. Two suspects have been arrested and identified as 18-year-old, Gustavo De Leon and 19-year-old, Jose Arturo Reyes Sanchez.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating, and expect to make more arrests. They both now face multiple charges including burglary and drug charges.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

A Soldier At War Is A Family At War

A Soldier At War Is A Family At War

November 8, 2013

Hispanic Caucus Calling On President To Sign Immigration Reform Into Law

Hispanic Caucus Calling On President To Sign Immigration Reform Into Law

July 29, 2014

Social Media Helps Find Criminals

Social Media Helps Find Criminals

August 26, 2016

SPI Car Theft Suspect Takes Vehicle With Child Inside

SPI Car Theft Suspect Takes Vehicle With Child Inside

November 6, 2013

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT