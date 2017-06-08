Two Broke into a McAllen Home and demanded money
McAllen (KFXV) — Police arrested two individuals after they broke into a home and demanded money.
Investigators with McAllen P.D. are reporting that on Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a burglary. During the investigation, police learned that a number of individuals broke into a home on the 2400 block of West Covina Avenue, demanded money and then fled. Two suspects have been arrested and identified as 18-year-old, Gustavo De Leon and 19-year-old, Jose Arturo Reyes Sanchez.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating, and expect to make more arrests. They both now face multiple charges including burglary and drug charges.
