Two Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

Edinburg (KFXV) – Investigators say 25-year-old, Adrian Davila, 20-year-old, Jose Alfredo Carlos, and a third suspect were approached by a man in the parking lot of a bar near Alamo Road and Texas Road in rural Edinburg. The victim confronted the trio because he caught them burglarizing his vehicle, when one of them held him at gunpoint. Davila and Carlos admitted being involved and were charged for aggravated robbery. Police say more arrests are possible.

