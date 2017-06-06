Two Arrested After Traffic Stop; One Flees on Foot

Brownsville (KFXV) — Officers arrested a man who attempted to evade police during a traffic stop.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, after conducting a traffic stop, on the 9600 block of FM 1732, officers identified the pair as Ricardo Narvaez and Roy Edward Cantu, and learned Narvaez had a pending warrant. Police arrested him, but Cantu fled. Police caught Cantu and found marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and Xanax pills in his possession. His is now under arrested and faces multiple drug charges, as well as resisting arrest.