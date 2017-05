Harlingen (KFXV) — Two men are in custody who police say ran-sacked a pickup truck.

Identified as 21-year-old, San Benito resident, Cristian Andres Herebia and 20-year-old, Los Fresnos resident, Angel Waldo Hernandez — police believe the duo broke into the pick-up at the parking lot of a local sporting goods store. Police recovered all stolen items, both face charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and are being held on a $10,000.