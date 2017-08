The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning of the commercial diving vessel gulf justice taking on water with 12 people aboard.

Watchstanders directed the launch of two coast guard helicopters at 12:40 P.M. after a tug was unable to assist. The aircrews hoisted seven people from the Gulf Justice and transferred them.The aircrews returned to hoist the remaining five people.

All 12 people were reported in stable condition with no injuries.