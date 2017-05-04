Troopers Make Cocaine Bust in Palmview

Palmview (KFXV) — According to the Texas DPS, special agents arrested two Mexican men for possession of cocaine in Palmview.

Agents say they observed “criminal activity” at a warehouse located on the 100 block of International Boulevard. They found 133 packages of alleged cocaine, weighing 323 pounds — valued at 19 million dollars.

25-year-old Jesus Salvador Gonzalez-Mendoza and 26-year-old, Hernan Halil Mena-Real from Jalisco, Mexico now face federal drug charges and were transported and booked into the San Juan jail.