Troopers Make Cocaine Bust in Palmview

Palmview (KFXV) — According to the Texas DPS, special agents arrested two Mexican men for possession of cocaine in Palmview.

Agents say they observed “criminal activity” at a warehouse located on the 100 block of International Boulevard. They found 133 packages of alleged cocaine, weighing 323 pounds — valued at 19 million dollars.
25-year-old Jesus Salvador Gonzalez-Mendoza and 26-year-old, Hernan Halil Mena-Real from Jalisco, Mexico now face federal drug charges and were transported and booked into the San Juan jail.

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

