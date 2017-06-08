Trial Continues for Man accused in Killing during a Drug Deal Gone Bad

Trial Continues for Man accused in Killing during a Drug Deal Gone Bad

Edinburg (KFXV) — The trial continues for a man accused of killing one after a drug deal gone bad.

There’s new evidence that could affect the jury’s verdict. Cranial x-rays showing the impact of gunshot wounds to the victim’s brain were admitted into court today.
Juan Carlos Lara Hernandez presented himself in an Hidalgo County courtroom where the defense exhibited how the bullets affected Jaime Ramos, allegedly shot by Hernandez himself in January of 2015.
According to reports, Ramos’ girlfriend found him wounded when she got home. He was taken to the hospital and died a short while later.
Lara Hernandez fled to Mexico and then turned himself in at an international bridge.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.

