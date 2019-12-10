Edinburg, Texas — The trial continues for Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada and his co-defendants.

This morning a Tricare Certified Fraud Examiner took the stand to testify regarding the payment process procedures for claims that were done by Zamora-Quezada’s clinic.

Tricare is a healthcare program of the United States Department of Defense Military Health System. Doctor Zamora-Quezada and his two employees are being accused of healthcare fraud by allegedly misdiagnosing and over-treating patients for financial gain.

The trial is scheduled to continue all week

