In Laredo, a tractor-trailer flipped over in an accident at the intersection of Las Cruces and Shiloh Streets Friday afternoon. Police say the trailer was attempting to make a turn when it lost control and flipped over. It took three hours to move the trailer. No injuries were reported.
