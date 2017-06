TEXAS (KFXV) — After two years on the run, authorities put one of Texas’s most wanted fugitives behind bars.

Police caught Agapito Salinas, wanted out of Cameron County for parole violation, in Alma, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals office’s Fugitive Task Force. Salinas, is known to be a Texas Syndicate gang member, according to the Texas DPS and has served multiple sentences in prison.

ALSO ON RGVFOX