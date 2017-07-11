Toddler Hospitalized after falling out of a moving vehicle

SAN CARLOS (KFXV) — A toddler allegedly falls out of a moving vehicle, sending her to a hospital with severe injuries. However, neighbors contradict the story. Neighbors we spoke to say the story the mother told officials does not match what they witnessed. Witnesses say the mother struck her daughter — seated on a small bench behind the truck — as she reversed. Neighbors also tell us ems took the child to an area hospital to treat her injuries. FOX NEWS has reached out to police, but have not received a response to confirm details. We do know, authorities in Hidalgo County are investigating.

