Toddler and Mother Struck by Vehicle in Tragic Fatal Accident

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Police in Brownsville are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

According to the Brownsville Fire Department, a woman and her child were crossing near the 5200 block of Padre Island Highway when a vehicle struck them, around one this afternoon. The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid, however the 2-year-old toddler did not survive. The mother — whose condition is critical — is reportedly still receiving medical care.

We will bring you updates as they are made available.