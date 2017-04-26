Three Valley Residents Enter ‘Guilty’ Plea for Medicare Fraud

RGV (KFXV) — Three valley residents have all entered “guilty” pleas for receiving illegal kickbacks before a U.S. district judge. Today, 39-year-old Brenda De La Cruz, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud. Two other individuals — identified as 51-year-old, Sonia Garcia and 39-year-old, Luis Manuel Garza — also entered “guilty” pleas. All three were charged earlier this month after the FBI, and the Medicaid fraud unit of the Texas Attorney General’s office investigated, and during their hearings, all three admitted to engaging in conspiracies to defraud the government. They all face a maximum of five years in a federal prison.