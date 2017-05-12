Three Die in Collision in Raymondville; May Be Alcohol Related

Three Die in Collision in Raymondville; May Be Alcohol Related

RAYMONDVILLE (KFXV) — This afternoon, police responded to a collision that has left three dead.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Highway 77, south of Conley Road in Willacy County.
The driver of an Cadillac Escalade impacted another truck.
Police identified the driver of the Escalade as 23-year-old, Abraham Cerda, originally from Brownsville. The two passengers in the other vehicle were identified as 72-year-old, Iban Rafael Garza, and 69-year-old, Catalina Garza — both from Port Isabel. All three died due to their injuries sustained in the impact.

An investigation continues as to the cause of the accident, but believe alcohol played a factor.

