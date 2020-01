Elsa, Texas– Officers discovered marijuana packaged for distribution at an apartment located on the 1500 block of north broadway.

26-year-old Joshua de Leon was arrested for possession of marijuana. His bond set at 30 thousand dollars. 17-year-old Daniel Davila was arrested and charged with resisting arrest – his bond set at 5 thousand dollars…and a 16-year-old was charged with resisting transport and possession of marijuana – he was transported to juvenile detention.