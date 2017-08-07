Three Arrested in Connection to McAllen Homicide

McAllen (KFXV) — McAllen police arrested two men and one woman in connection to a murder this past June.

According to investigators with the McAllen Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Alex Alvarado of Alamo, 29-year-old Armando Adrian Arebalo of Pharr, and 33-year-old Roberta Martinez also from Pharr, for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Nicholas Anthony Bazan. Bazan’s body was found behind a home in McAllen near the intersection of main and vine streets mid-June. The trio now face a charge of capital murder, and a million dollar bond for each.