Thief caught on camera breaking into a Mission business

Take a look at the surveillance video. He is seen breaking the glass door of what appears to be a restaurant, opening the cash registers, taking an unknown amount of cash, and then taking off. The incident happened May 15th at around 3 a.m. Police are still looking for him.

If you recognize him or know where to find him contact Mission Police tip line at 956-581-8477 and remember that any information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.