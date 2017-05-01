The Song That Rocked Your Prom, Based on the Year You Graduated

The Song That Rocked Your Prom, Based on the Year You Graduated

We’re entering prime high school prom season, so Mashable.com put together a list of the songs that rocked YOUR prom . . . based on the year you graduated, and the song that was big in May of that year.

Unfortunately, they’re only catering to people between the ages of 19 and 45, so if you’re older than that, you’ll have to rely on your own memory . . . or you know, do a Google search.

Here’s the list, for people who had their senior proms between 1990 and 2016 . . .

1990:  “Vogue”, Madonna

 

1991:  “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five

 

1992:  “Jump”, Kris Kross

 

1993:  “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson

 

1994:  “I Swear”, All-4-One

 

1995:  “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan

 

1996:  “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

 

1997:  “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.

 

1998:  “Too Close”, Next

 

1999:  “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

 

 

2000:  “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B

 

2001:  “All for You”, Janet Jackson

 

2002:  “Foolish”, Ashanti

 

2003:  “Get Busy”, Sean Paul

 

2004:  “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

 

2005:  “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani

 

2006:  “SOS”, Rihanna

 

2007:  “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5

 

2008:  “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis

 

2009:  “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

 

2010:  “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am

 

2011:  “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

 

2012:  “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye

 

2013:  “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

 

2014:  “All of Me”, John Legend

 

2015:  “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

 

2016:  “One Dance”, Drake

 

