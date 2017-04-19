Texas Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supply Purchases

Hurricane season is right around the corner and experts say this emergency supplies tax-free weekend is an opportunity to buy items that you may need a natural disaster occur.

Preparing and maintaining an emergency supply kit and simple way to help you and your family.

“If something should happen, and you’re not ready for it, there may not be any help coming quickly. You may get help in 3 or 4 days, but that’s a long time to go without a place to sleep, or have food or water for your family.” – George Garrett

Emergency officials say every household should own:

  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable foods
  • Can-opener
  • First aid kits
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Fire extinguisher

Many of those items can be purchased at tax-free this weekend during the tax holiday.

Michael Garcia from Weslaco says he’ll be shopping for the basics.

“You never know, You could have a hurricane come through. You wouldn’t know when you’d be hit, or when your going to need it, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry.” – Michael Garcia

A variety of items are eligible for the tax-free holiday, and there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy.

www.comptroller.texas.gov for a list of qualifying items.

