Texas Rangers Investigating Double Homicide in Lasara

La Sara (KFXV) — A man and woman are found dead inside a home.

The Texas Rangers are ruling it a double homicide.

According to investigators a male and a female were found in a La Sara residence who tonight are identified as 54 year old, Sandra Dee Durbin and 55 year old, Donald Harry Durbin.
The investigation started when the Willacy Sheriff’s office received a welfare call yesterday afternoon, wondering about the victims. It was then deputies responded to the home located on County Road 2800 and FM 88.

Moments later officers found the bodies. Officials tell us preliminary results of the autopsy show both bodies had gunshot wounds. Wounds that likely caused their death.

Fox News was present as the Texas Rangers, the leading investigation in this case went in and out the residence collecting evidence while DPS officials secured the crime scene.

Now this is a pretty remote area with only one other home in the neighborhood. We spoke to that family, they tell us they did not hear any type of activity and did not know either victim.

Both bodies were transported to a pathologist’s office in McAllen where they will conduct an official autopsy–while investigators continue processing the scene.

