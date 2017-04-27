Texas House Passes Controversial ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Bill

TEXAS (KFXV) — Today, Texas lawmakers passed a bill — known as SB4 — that would make sanctuary cities and counties illegal.

The State House spent 16 hours debating and amending the bill passed earlier by the senate.
The version they passed allows police to ask any detained person their immigration status — even at traffic stops.
It also forces college officials to comply with ICE requests to hold students.
Critics argue that immigrants fearful of police make communities less safe, but supporters say law-abiding immigrants have nothing to fear.

1 Comment

  1. mi on April 28, 2017 at 1:40 am

    What is so controversial about abiding by the law? If you disagree with the law, work to get it changed instead of disregarding it.

