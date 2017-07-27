Texas DPS will no longer absorb evidence analysis costs

Texas (KFXV) – Beginning in September, local city and county police departments will be required to pay the state to analyze their evidence. Before this new regulation the state absorbed the fee. Often at municipal police departments have the Texas Department of Public Safety analyse the evidence such as DNA and drug tests. Local police say the new measure is necessary.

“This is very necessary because of the DNA evidence and everything we submit to the lab.” – Noe Castillo

The Rio Grande City police chief says his department investigators estimated that per fiscal year, the cost to analyze their evidence ranges from 6 to $10,000.