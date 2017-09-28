Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visiting Laredo earlier today to discuss border security and the implementation of SB4. Paxton held a press conference to speak with law enforcement and community members on the 5th us circuit court of appeals ruling stating that local law enforcement agencies must honor all federal immigration holds for people who are in the country illegally. The law states that the state won’t penalize officials who refused to enforce federal immigration law.

The court set a hearing for November 6th for cities who filed a lawsuit against as before claiming the law is unconstitutional because it violates the fourth amendment.