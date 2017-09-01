The Trump administration, announcing that an announcement regarding DACA will be made next week, leaving hundreds of thousands of dreamers in fear.

As the week comes to an end, tension is high amongst the immigrant community who now await for President Trump to make a decision about the deferred action program. Since 2012, DACA has offered deportation protection to an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants. This teen, who chose to be called Liz, says the Deferred Action Program was the change she needed for a better future. But a decision to be made on Tuesday by President Donald Trump, could change everything DACA recipients have fought so long for. While Liz and her family are hoping for the best, she says she isn’t giving up on her dreams of becoming a nurse, if the program is eliminated. If the Trump administration decides to eliminate daca, it would be up to congress to protect dreamers.

Some house representatives are currently pushing for the Bridge Act– which would also extend protection to dreamers– similar to those afforded by the DACA program.