Tense Moments After Bomb Threat Aboard Valley Metro Bus

Port Isabel (KFXV) — Reports of a threat in Port Isabel causes fear and confusion among some of its residents. It also prompted temporary closure of it main highway and surrounding businesses.

Port Isabel police arrested 54-year-old, Angel Gomez after making a false bomb threat on board a Valley Metro Bus.

Police say the caller reported that one of the passengers claimed he had a bomb in his backpack. Officers arrived at the bus stop near the intersection at Highways 100 and 48 just as the bus was nearing this location on its way back from South Padre Island.The bus driver and passengers, including the suspect, Angel Gomez, exited the bus.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of Highway 100 as well as the entire shopping center was blocked during the investigation. The scene was cleared after two hours with the help of the Brownsville Police Bomb Squad. For those that rely on public transportation, these threats can be terrifying.

Police say Gomez is currently behind bars – facing a terrorist threat and false report of a bomb.

Authorities say this type of behavior will not be tolerated especially when it could put other people’s lives in danger.