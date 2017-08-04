Teen found Dead in Donna Orchard was actually 20 years old

A reported teen found dead in a Donna orchard is actually 20 years old.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office obtained a copy of Carlos Mario Perez Aguilar’s Mexican birth certificate and his correct age is 20 years old. He may have provided an incorrect date of birth at the time his fingerprints were processed. Police, still searching for Santos Omar Vazquez, brother to 45 year old, Laura Leticia Vazquez, who authorities say was Aguilar’s girlfriend.

She has been arrested in connection to this case.