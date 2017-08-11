Taylor Nicole Ramirez is found guilty of intoxication manslaughter. According to court documents, Ramirez struck David Salinas’ motorcycle with her vehicle while drunk in August of last year. The five-day trial culminated in a guilty verdict. Ramirez faced up to 20 years in prison, however a she received a sentence of 5 years. During the trial, Ramirez’s father stated that his daughter, Taylor, no longer drinks and is in rehabilitation program.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz released this statement that reads in part: “While we commend the jury for doing the right thing in finding Taylor Nicole Ramirez guilty as charged, we are extremely disappointed with their sentence of five years.”