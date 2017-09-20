Texas A & M International University hosted the ‘One border’ meeting giving way to the pathways for trade logistics and manufacturing symposium.

In an effort to increase understanding, of the U.S. – Mexico Border, officials are hosting a two-day session organized by the one border coalition. Their main goal is to bring together organizations and communities from both the United States and Mexico to strengthen their shared goals of security and prosperity, and deepen bonds of friendships. Officials from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo attended, such as Enrique Rivas, mayor of Nuevo Laredo, mayor Pete Saenz, border economic development representatives, and many others.

They discussed NAFTA and binational issues, stating that this is the world’s largest free trade area bringing a trade value of billions of dollars between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. TAMIU’s office of Global Initiatives Binational Center enhances relationships between TAMIU and the global community, promoting civic and social organization and institutions through research, leadership, education and public service.

If you would like more information about TAMIU’s Binational Center you may contact them at 326-2834 or visit them at 5201 university boulevard Pellegrino hall 301