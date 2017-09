Several suspects are caught on camera burglarizing multiple vehicles at an apartment complex in Pharr.

On Sunday, Pharr police responded to a call concerning the theft of vehicles on the north block of Ebony Street. The preliminary investigation video reveals that several males arrived to the apartments in a white passenger car and opened multiple vehicles at the location. Several items were taken from the vehicles.

If you have any information contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.