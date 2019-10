Authorities in Escobares seized 16 bundles of marijuana.

Police were patrolling the Eli street area when they came across a Nissan Frontier which had been reported as a suspicious vehicle.

The driver ignored the officer’s command to stop and fled towards Garceño. There, the suspect came to a stop and fled on foot. Authorities found 16 bundles of marijuana weighing a combined 182 pounds in the abandoned vehicle.