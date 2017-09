Mission police department needs your help locating a man wanted for theft. 47-year-old Santiago ‘Jerry’ Cisneros is described as 5ft 11 weighing 255 lb. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Mission Texas. If you have any information as to his location you can contact Mission Crime Stoppers tips line at 956-581-8477.

Information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.