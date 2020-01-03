Elsa, Texas– Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery incident that happened at the Whataburger on 100 East highway 107 around 6:30 this morning.

The surveillance video shows the suspect carrying a black shotgun. Demanding money from the register. The individual was last seen running northbound towards Extrumberto Solis St.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie with the Mossy Oak Logo, mask, black gloves, blue jeans, and lace-up work boots. Anyone, with information on this crime, is urged to call 262-4721.