Suspect Wanted For Deadly Conduct

Weslaco (KFXV) — Police are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to find a man wanted for shooting at a 17 year old.

Here he is 22 year old, Candelario Roman — the 3rd is wanted on one charge of deadly conduct. Investigators say the victim stated Roman pointed a gun at him. The victim called police who meet him at his home on Summerview Drive located in rural Weslaco. Fearing for his live, the victim says he jumped into a ditch to avoid being shot but did suffer in on life threatening injuries. Police believe Roman is armed and dangerous, if you know where he is or have seen him contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.(TIPS)