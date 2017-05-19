Suspect Vandalized High School in Harlingen

Suspect Vandalized High School in Harlingen

The Harlingen Police Department caught another person for a burglary this time at Harlingen High School. According to police an assistant principal reported an unknown male later identified as twenty-three-year-old Frankie Jones of Racine, Wisconsin. He entered into several rooms where he damaged electronic items, vandalize walls and windows, removed door knobs, discharge a fire extinguisher, and took several calculators early Tuesday morning. The damage was all caught on camera and is estimated in the thousands. That same afternoon, Jones retrieved a skateboard he had left and that’s when police arrested him.
He’s charged with a burglary of a building, graffiti at a public school, criminal mischief, and received a total Bond of $30,000.

