Suspect Runs Into Fire Hydrant Releasing 800,000 Gallons

WESLACO (KFXV) — Weslaco Police are asking for your help to identify a man wanted for provoking thousands of dollars worth of damage after hitting a fire hydrant.

This is surveillance video provided by investigators of the car– the suspects may have driven.

The incident happened on 12th St and Texas Blvd. when the vehicle collides with a fire hydrant causing major damage that released over 800,000 gallons of water.

If you have information about this crime, you can contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 (TIPS).