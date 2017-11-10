Students at a Laredo High School dressed in “blackface” and as Hitler for Senior Week.

Assistant Superintendent for UISD, Gloria Rendon, responded to Fox News about what the students decided to wear. “It was not done at all with the intention to hurt or to make fun of or ridicule any race or ethnic group at all,” Rendon tells Fox.

The school has taken action against the students. They all have cooperated.

The district said it will be looking into reviewing its policies and guidelines to avoid this occurring in the future.