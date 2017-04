Student Pours Gas On Self During Class

PSJA (KFXV) — A high school student was transported to a local hospital after he doused himself with gasoline in front of his classmates.

It happened during a morning fine arts class, we’ve been told he intended to set himself on fire. Thanks to a quick response from fellow classmates, he did not cause harm to himself or others. Faculty members and students secured the area and that part of the building was evacuated. ¬†The San Juan Fire and Police Departments and EMS immediately responded. The spilled gas was removed¬†and the area was ventilated.

School administration called parents to alert them of the event.