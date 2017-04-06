Student Pours Gas On Self During Class

PSJA (KFXV) — A high school student was transported to a local hospital after he doused himself with gasoline in front of his classmates.

It happened during a morning fine arts class, we’ve been told he intended to set himself on fire. Thanks to a quick response from fellow classmates, he did not cause harm to himself or others. Faculty members and students secured the area and that part of the building was evacuated. The San Juan Fire and Police Departments and EMS immediately responded. The spilled gas was removed and the area was ventilated.

School administration called parents to alert them of the event.