Strip club shooting in Alamo leaves one dead and a family looking for answers.

It happened early Sunday morning at Lipstickz on the 22 hundred block of Sioux road. According to police, that’s when the gunman opened fire hitting 41-year-old Angel Sanchez. It is unknown what sparked the shooting. Police are looking Miguel Uvalle, who they believe is a person of interest in this case.

If you know of Uvalles whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hidalgo County crime stoppers at 956- 668-8477.