A statue of Jesus at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church was burnt and broken over the weekend in Laredo.

The fingers on one hand were cut off while the other hand was burned and the door handle of the church was also set on fire.

Church officials noticed the damages to the church right before a funeral mass.

The church has security cameras but a hard drive malfunction erased the footage.

Laredo police are still looking for those responsible. If you have any information on the case, call (956) 727-Tips.