Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state of emergency for 30 counties ahead of Harvey’s landfall. This is to expedite providing state resources to the affected areas.

“We urge all Texans to heed the warnings from your local officials, and I also urge that you immediately follow evacuation orders for all affected counties, particularly those in Corpus Christi and Houston areas where the storm surges and flooding from hurricane Harvey are most likely.”

No counties in the Valley are on the list, but that is subject to change depending on the severity of the storm.

In addition to this the consumer protection division of the attorney general’s office has advised coastal residents to report price gouging at 800-621-0508