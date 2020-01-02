Edinburg, Texas– Police are investigating a fatal stabbing a suspect is in custody.

Edinburg police department was called to the Lantana apartments on the 12000 block of 1st avenue. A man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“We are treating this as a homicide investigation at this time due to the evidence of the preliminary investigation which showed that he was stabbed.”

We spoke to residents in the area who did not want to appear on camera telling Fox news south Texas, they cannot believe what was taking place near their homes.

Police are investigating the incident saying this is an isolated incident and do not believe there’s an imminent danger posed to the community.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident with the evidence that we have. All of our investigators are exhausting every lead as we speak.”.

Authorities are on the lookout for a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 license plate MPN 1630.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to report it at 287-7700 or anonymously at 383-847-7324.