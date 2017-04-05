Spring Break Controversy Brews Between Residents and SPI Businesses

SPI (KFXV) — A controversy is brewing at South Padre Island, as local residents and business owners are disputing after residents posted a petition on the web asking city officials to make stricter regulations for mass events, AND prohibit Texas week, and Spring Break festivities.

Business owners say that will seriously affect the economy of the island. They are also posting a petition to make the holiday safer for tourists.

City officials say if the moment comes to decide, it will have to benefit both parties.

“To find solutions that are WIN-Wins. The citizens also work here, so many of them have a stake in the economic strength of the local economy. Also we must take into account the interests of the business owners.”

The said petitions have not been officially presented to city council. If you would like to see these petitions, you may visit Change.org, under South Padre Island for full details.